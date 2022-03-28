DUNBAR, Scott



Scott Broward Dunbar, 50, of Alpharetta, GA passed away on March 25, 2022 after a battle with chronic illness. Scott was raised in Tallahassee, FL by David and Shirley Ann Dunbar. After graduating from Leon High School, he went on to become a proud graduate of Georgia Tech University, entrepreneur, and member of Mensa. While driven by computers and technology, he was frequently happiest when out on the water. Scott is survived by a large loving family, including his two amazing children, Jack and Elizah; his parents, David and Shirley Ann; his brother, Mark; and his fiancée, Cici. Visitation is scheduled for 12:00-2:00PM on March 31, 2022 with funeral service to follow at 2:00PM at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors in Roswell, GA. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to either the Southeastern Brain Tumor Foundation or Holy Comforter Episcopal School of Tallahassee on his behalf. www.caringbridge.org/visit/scott-dunbar-alpharetta.



