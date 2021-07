DUNBAR, Daniel Thomas



Daniel T. Dunbar, from Rome, Georgia, went to his Heavenly home on June 29, 2021. He is survived by his wife, June Dunbar; three daughters, Jennifer Brown, Natalie Lewis, Tangie Noon; sister, Glenette Page; brother-in-law, John Page; 3 granddaughters, 3 grandsons and one great-grandson. A family gathering to celebrate his life is to be determined.