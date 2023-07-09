Dunaway, Herbert and Betty

DUNAWAY, Herbert

and Betty

Celebration of life and love services for Mr. Herbert Dunaway, Jr. age 83, and Mrs.. Betty Dunaway, age 83, both of College Park, GA, will be held on Monday, July 10, 2023 at Zion Hill Baptist Church, 6175 Campbellton Rd. SW, Atlanta at 11:00 AM, with the Rev. Dr. C.H. Braddy, Eulogist. The body will lie in state at the church from 9:30 AM -11:00 AM. Interment: Westview Cemetery, Atlanta, GA. Thomson Funeral System, Thomson, 706-595-3110, www.thomsonfuneralsystem.com.

Funeral Home Information

Thomson Funeral System

505 Gordon St. N.E.

Thomson, GA

30824

https://www.thomsonfuneralsystem.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

