Obituaries

Dunaway, Betsey

File photo
File photo
Dec 13, 2023

DUNAWAY, Betsey Ann Spierto

Dunaway, Betsey Ann Spierto, of Atlanta, mom, grandmother, retired CDC Privacy Act Expert, passed away December 9, 2023. Preceded in death by husband, Bud Spierto; brother, Tom; parents, Emma and John Swisdak. Survived by sons, John (Jessica) Spierto and Rich (Julie) Spierto. She was an avid musician/piano/singer. She loved to dine with her family and friends, and always did special things for all. Beloved grandchildren, Brandon, Kara, Mcalley, Taylor, Caitlyn and Grace. Memorial service December 16, 2023, 3 PM, Embry Hills United Methodist Church, 3304 Henderson Mill Road, Atlanta, GA. Condolence cards: PO Box 286, McIntosh, FL, 32664.

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