DUNAWAY, Betsey Ann Spierto



Dunaway, Betsey Ann Spierto, of Atlanta, mom, grandmother, retired CDC Privacy Act Expert, passed away December 9, 2023. Preceded in death by husband, Bud Spierto; brother, Tom; parents, Emma and John Swisdak. Survived by sons, John (Jessica) Spierto and Rich (Julie) Spierto. She was an avid musician/piano/singer. She loved to dine with her family and friends, and always did special things for all. Beloved grandchildren, Brandon, Kara, Mcalley, Taylor, Caitlyn and Grace. Memorial service December 16, 2023, 3 PM, Embry Hills United Methodist Church, 3304 Henderson Mill Road, Atlanta, GA. Condolence cards: PO Box 286, McIntosh, FL, 32664.



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