DUMESNIL, Gary Richard



Mr. Gary Richard Dumesnil of Atlanta and formerly Hartwell, Georgia, passed away Monday, January 31, 2022, at his home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 5, 2022, in the Chapel of the Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Macedonia United Methodist Church, 1925 Airline-Goldmine Road, Canon, GA 30520.



