Dumesnil, Gary

2 hours ago

DUMESNIL, Gary Richard

Mr. Gary Richard Dumesnil of Atlanta and formerly Hartwell, Georgia, passed away Monday, January 31, 2022, at his home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 5, 2022, in the Chapel of the Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Macedonia United Methodist Church, 1925 Airline-Goldmine Road, Canon, GA 30520.

The Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell is in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.

Funeral Home Information

Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell

305 Cleveland Avenue

Hartwell, GA

30643

https://www.stricklandfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

