Dulion, Arnold

DULION III, Arnold Paul



Arnold Paul Dulion III went to rest in peace with his Lord and Savior December 4, 2021.



Survived by his wife, Sara, daughter, Amy Livingston (Ken), son, John (Kandy), stepson, Dan Goss (Donna) and Rob Goss, grandchildren, Christine (Alí), Brandy (Gary), Megan, Madison, Emily, Preston, Cheyenne, Sara, great grandchildren Kaylee and Cody. Brothers David (Sandy), Mike (Sherron), Bill(Lisa), Pat (Debbie) and brother-in-law Bill Allen (Sarah), as well as many cousins, nieces and a nephew.



Preceded in death by his first wife, Sherry, parents, Arnold and Jeanne Dulion, in-laws, Marion and Mary Allen, and granddaughter, Elizabeth.



Paul was a graduate of Auburn and UAB with a degree in mechanical engineering. He was employed for over 47 yrs. at Vulcan Materials Co.



He was a parishioner at Holy Cross Catholic Church for over 48 years where he served in many different roles. Paul was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.



A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment is to be held privately.



Memorial contributions may be made in Paul's memory to:



Friends of St. Martin de Porres Food Pantry, Holy Cross Catholic Church, 3175 Hathaway Ct., Atlanta, GA 30341.

