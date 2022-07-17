DUKES, William Sherod



Age 81 (November 1, 1940- July 2, 2022)



It isn't an exaggeration to say that everyone loved Bill Dukes. He never met a stranger, and even in difficult times, he was making new friends. Bill peacefully went to be with the Lord on July 2, 2022. He was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, graduated from North Fulton High School, attended the University of Georgia, served in the United States Marine Corps, and was an insurance agent in the Atlanta area since 1962. When Bill bought his current home in Buckhead in 1984, he said that the next people to move him would be Patterson Funeral Home. He had a confidence that most things would work out as he hoped in life, and indeed it did, even to the end.



Bill was known for his rich, bass singing voice that he shared with the Second Ponce Baptist Church choir from his youth until recent years. He exuded joy and humor with a belly laugh that made everyone around him grin. He was a wonderful storyteller, a devoted fisherman, and it may not be a coincidence that Bill felt his time on earth was complete in the same year the Georgia Bulldogs claimed their National Championship football title. Most of all, Bill loved the Lord, and he cherished the role of husband, father, and grandfather. He loved his wife and his family deeply, and they in return loved him even more.



Bill served on numerous committees at Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church and was elected a Lifetime Deacon. He served as a Boy Scout Troop leader, was a life member of the Million Dollar Roundtable, a member of the Buckhead Rotary, and served the community by reading to kids at Garden Hills Elementary even while he was receiving treatment for cancer. Bill is a charter member of an esteemed fishing group with an undignified name that has fished together as dear friends for 56 years. He successfully cast his love of fishing to his family; some of the most special memories with his grandchildren involve fishing with their beloved Granddaddy.



Bill was preceded in death by his parents, J. Charles and Sara P. Dukes, and his first wife Susan S. Dukes. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Kathryn H. Dukes, daughter Stephanie Adcock of Birmingham, AL, (Jon), granddaughters Kate, Maggie, Sarah, Libby; son William S. Dukes, Jr., of Atlanta, (Allison), grandsons William and Graydon, brother J. Charles Dukes, Jr. (Jean) of Gainesville, GA, and many nieces and nephews.



A private family burial will be held at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, GA. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on July 25, 2022 at Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church (https://app.easytithe.com/App/Giving/secondponce) where Bill was a member his entire life.



