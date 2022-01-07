Dukes, Linda

DUKES (CARTER), Linda Faye
Beloved educator and scholar, Mrs. Linda Faye (Carter) Dukes, 70, transitioned on January 3rd, 2022 at 9:11 AM. She leaves a host of family and friends to cherish her memory. Her memorial service will be held January 11th, 2022 at Gus Thornhill Chapel starting at 6 PM.
Funeral Home Information
Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home
1315 Gus Thornhill Jr. Dr.
East Point, GA
30344
https://www.gusthornhillsfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
