Dukes, Linda

DUKES (CARTER), Linda Faye

Beloved educator and scholar, Mrs. Linda Faye (Carter) Dukes, 70, transitioned on January 3rd, 2022 at 9:11 AM. She leaves a host of family and friends to cherish her memory. Her memorial service will be held January 11th, 2022 at Gus Thornhill Chapel starting at 6 PM.

Funeral Home Information

Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home

1315 Gus Thornhill Jr. Dr.

East Point, GA

30344

https://www.gusthornhillsfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

