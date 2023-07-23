Dukes, John

DUKES, Jr., John Charles



John Charles Dukes, Jr., died peacefully on the morning of his 88th birthday. He died from complications of pulmonary fibrosis at home surrounded by his family. Charles was born at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta on July 15, 1935, son of the late John Charles Dukes, Sr., and Sara Poage Dukes. He attended North Fulton High School in Atlanta and received degrees from Presbyterian College in Clinton, SC, and Georgia State University. At Presbyterian College, he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha and held many leadership positions.



Upon graduation, Charles received his commission in the United States Army. He served as a company commander at Ft. Jackson, SC, and achieved the rank of Captain. In 1959, he married his college sweetheart, Jean Edwards Dukes.



Charles was a teacher and lecturer and had the privilege of teaching young people and adults in many different settings.



With a beautiful bass singing voice, Charles shared his talent in choirs, quartets, and finally in Griffin Choral Arts, where he also served on its Board of Directors.



Charles demonstrated a deep appreciation for art forms throughout his life, dabbling in music, pottery, and calligraphy; but his passion was photography. From printing his prints in a dark room to adapting to the digital age of a photographic printer, he produced stunning prints. Charles had the honor of showcasing his work in a one-man exhibition at Lamar Arts, where his artistry was recognized by the community.



As a Boy Scout leader, he became interested in bicycling, first with his children, then with a tight-knit community of friends. He cycled in many states and countries, including a cross-country trip with his 8-year-old daughter on the back of his tandem.



An active member of his community, Charles was President of Barnesville Rotary, he was a Paul Harris Fellow, and received the Rotarian of the Year Award. He was on many committees and was always willing to lend a helping hand wherever he was needed. He was Teacher of the Year, Star Teacher, and with his wife, Jean, was named Barnesville-Lamar Outstanding Citizen of the Year.



He was a Bible scholar and had a strong faith in God throughout his life. Although Charles was not currently a member of the church where he had been most active, his legacy of service and dedication to his faith will continue to inspire.



In addition to his parents, Charles was predeceased by his brother, Bill Dukes of Atlanta; and his brother-in-law, Edwin Edwards of Williamson, GA. Charles is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Jean; and by their children and their spouses: John and Denise Dukes, Powder Springs, GA; Alyson and David Hidding, Gainesville, GA; Sara Beth Dukes, Columbia, MD; Joe Dukes and Julia Byrd, Charleston, SC; and Carolyn Dukes and Chuck Gutshall, St. Petersburg, FL. Grandchildren and spouses are, Charlie and Stephanie Dukes, McDonough, GA; Christopher and Kati Dukes, Pensacola, FL; Catherine Baxter, Marietta, GA; Rachel and Zach Roberts, Knoxville, TN; Christina Echols and Ross Wheeler, Smyrna, GA; Daniel and Jennifer Luke, Dunwoody, GA; Patrick and Alicia Hidding, Oakwood, GA; Andrew Hidding, Gainesville, GA; Vince Nieto, Wilmington, NC; Isla Peters and Asia Peters, both of Bangkok, Thailand; and Faye and Josh Trice, Ft. Walton Beach, FL. Great-grandchildren are, Chuck Dukes, Cooper Corley, Emma Dukes, Carter Dukes, Hallie Dukes, Burke Baxter, Everett Baxter, Logan Luke, Aiden Luke, and Fox Nieto. He is also survived by sisters-in law, Kathy Hill Dukes of Atlanta, and Karen Davis Edwards of St. Simons; and by many very special nieces and nephews.



The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 31 at 11 AM at St. Brigid Catholic Church, 3400 Old Alabama Road, John's Creek, GA 30022. A reception will follow in Corbett Hall. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Vincent de Paul, c/o Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, 991 Kilough Church Road, Dawsonville, GA 30534; Lamar Arts, PO Box 688, Barnesville, GA 30204; or the charity of your choice.



