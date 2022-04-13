DUKE, Yvonne LaBelle



Mrs. Yvonne LaBelle Duke, age 87, of Stockbridge, Georgia passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Yvonne was born May 28, 1934.



A visitation of family and friends will be held for Yvonne on Thursday, April 14, 2022 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Horis A. Ward Funeral Home - Fairview Chapel, 376 Fairview Road, Stockbridge, Georgia 30281. A celebration of her life will immediately follow at 1:00 PM in Ward's Chapel. Services will conclude with a graveside committal at Fairview Memorial Gardens, 164 Fairview Road, Stockbridge, Georgia 30281.



