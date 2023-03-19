DUKE, Margaret



Margaret Dunn Duke, age 94, passed away on February 21, 2023.



A memorial service will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home, Tucker, Georgia on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM. A reception will immediately follow the service.



Margaret was born in Birmingham, Alabama on July 17, 1928 to Guy and Lynn Dunn.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Joseph Earl Duke; her son, Kevin Duke; grandson, Adam Duke; and sister, June Carol Waldon. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Lee; son Mark Duke; daughter-in-law, Alva Duke; daughter-in-law, Debi Duke; grandchildren: Erin Lee Han, Lauren Lee Espinosa, Ryan Duke Hester, Jamie Duke Steiner, Inga Duke Casha, and Joseph Duke; and 20 great-grandchildren.



She was friend to all and was greatly loved. We will miss her forever.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Senior Home Mission, 1976 Jester Circle, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30043.



