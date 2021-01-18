DUKE, Kathryn Butler



Mrs. Kathryn Butler Duke, 88, of Moreland, GA passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021. She was born November 27, 1932 in Sand Rock, AL to the late Claude Butler & Lena Mae Parker Butler. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Gerald Henry Duke and her brother, Aubrey Butler.



Survivors include her three children, Bruce, Barbara and Terri; 6 grandchildren, Steven, Brandie, Michael, Nathan, Natalie and was instrumental in helping raise her other granddaughter, Michelle Kennedy. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.



Kathryn was a devoted wife and loving mother. She was the best grandmother to her grandchildren who loved her dearly and was truly the glue of the family. She was the Vice President of the family owned business of 40 years Metro Transmission INC. She loved her pets, Alabama football (Roll Tide) and never missed a game. Kathryn will be greatly missed by all.



The graveside service is Tuesday, January 19, 2020 at 1:00 PM EASTERN, 12:00 PM CENTRAL at Sand Rock Cemetery, 85 Cemetery Avenue, Sand Rock, AL 35983.



Condolences can be expressed online at http://www.mckoon.com



