DUKE, Ginger



Ginger Duke died on January 14, 2021 at home in Dahlonega due to diabetes. Ginger was born in Atlanta on August 20, 1948 minutes after her twin sister Linda. Ginger started at E. Rivers Elementary and graduated in 1966 from Westminster Schools. At Florida State University (class of 1970) Ginger focused on design and arts with a Fine Arts degree. Ginger was married (1973) for six years to Dan Kistel of Chicago.



Ginger started her traveling for college credits and ultimately reached seven continents. Usually she traveled with like minded spiritual seekers on quest to heal our planet. Ginger solo excursions included spending the night in the Great Pyramid of Giza's burial chamber of King Cheops.



Although she liked the coastal atmosphere Hurricanes Hugo (Miami) and Katrina (Lake Pontchartrain) wrecked havoc on her elaborated decorated homes so 2007 moved inland to Dahlonega. She loved most animals but especially cats who could always get love and care from her.



Ginger enjoyed her weekly visits with her family in Atlanta but her greatest joy was going on nearly every Ga Trust Historic Ramble after moving back to Georgia.



Ginger is preceeded in death by her father Paul Duke, her sisters Linda Duke Pierce and Laura Duke Tison and the her brother Paul Duke.



Ginger is survived by her mother Jean Fraser Duke, her brother Fraser Duke, her brother in law Hunter Tison (Valerie), her nieces Fraser Tison Kent (Stephen), Laura Tison Meis (Sebastian), Katie Tison Baddour (Michael) and her nephews Ben Pierce (Erica), Logan Duke, Paul Duke.



If desired donations in Ginger's name may be made to Georgiatrust.org.



Peace to Ginger

