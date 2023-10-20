DUHART, Amal
Age 48, of Atlanta, GA, passed October 13, 2023. Funeral Service Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at 1 PM, in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
DUHART, Amal
Age 48, of Atlanta, GA, passed October 13, 2023. Funeral Service Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at 1 PM, in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral