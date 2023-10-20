Obituaries

Duhart, Amal

File photo
File photo
Oct 20, 2023

DUHART, Amal

Age 48, of Atlanta, GA, passed October 13, 2023. Funeral Service Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at 1 PM, in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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