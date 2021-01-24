Duffy, Mary

DUFFY (CAPOSSELA), Mary



Mary Capossela Duffy, age 95, passed away peacefully at home on January 18, 2021. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, great aunt, and friend, she was an inspiration to those who knew her. Always positive, caring and interested in other people, she found joy in everyday life even as her health declined in recent years. Born on November 8, 1925 to Marguerite DeLisio Capossela and Michael Capossela, she grew up in Atlanta, Georgia and attended Sacred Heart High School, where not surprisingly she was voted "most popular". She married the late Thomas Leo Duffy Jr. of Sharon, Pennsylvania in 1955, and they lived in Macon, Georgia, and later Columbus, Georgia, where they raised their two children, Maggie and Tommy, and made many lifelong friends. While her first love was always her children, as they grew up, she found time to work as a real estate agent and later as an interior decorator, using her talents and love of building a warm and welcoming home. In 1991, Mary and Tom returned to Atlanta, re-uniting with family and old friends. They were happily married for 44 years, until Tom's passing in 1999. Deeply religious, Mary was an active member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church . She volunteered at the Alzheimer's Association and was a member of many social, civic and religious groups over the years. She was a devoted grandmother who loved nothing more than sitting in the stands cheering on her grandchildren in their many sporting events. She was also a passionate fan of the Atlanta Braves, University of Georgia football, and especially Notre Dame football, her husband's alma mater. Mary is survived by her children, Maggie Duffy Richards and husband Roger, Thomas Michael Duffy and wife Louise, grandchildren Thomas Michael Duffy Jr., Anna Bailey Duffy, step grandchild Caroline Matte Quinn, husband Harris and step great grandchild "Buck". The family would like to thank Mary's niece and nephews, the children of her beloved sister, the late Tina Capossela Murphy, for many years of love and care: Michele Murphy Mitchell, William Michael Murphy, Joel Thomas Murphy and their families. Additional thanks to Mary's dedicated caregiver, Cherie White, and her loving neighbor, Agatha Ellis. A family service will be held at Westview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Home in Atlanta, Georgia.



