DUFFY, Johnnie
Age 90, of Atlanta, GA, passed October 21, 2023. Funeral Service Monday, October 30, 2023, at 11 AM, in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
DUFFY, Johnnie
Age 90, of Atlanta, GA, passed October 21, 2023. Funeral Service Monday, October 30, 2023, at 11 AM, in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral