DUFFY, Francis X.



Francis X. "Duke" & "Frank" Duffy, age 98, of Hollywood, Florida, formerly of Buffalo, NY, passed away peacefully in his sleep in Hollywood, Florida on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.



Frank was born on December 23, 1922, in Buffalo to John Joseph Duffy and Henrietta (Snell) Duffy. Frank's mother passed away when he was an infant and he was raised by his grandmother, and later Joe and Mabel Duffy. Frank was known as "Duke" from childhood. He graduated from South Park High School (1939) and then served In WWII in the Army Air Corps (8th Air Force) stationed in England and post-war Germany.



With the help of the GI Bill, Frank graduated from Canisius College (B.A)(1950). Frank's successful career in carpet sales was spent with department stores in Buffalo (Sears, Hens & Kelly), St. Louis, MO (Vandervoorts), and South Florida (Jordan Marsh, Modernage, Burdines) He retired in 1975.



In 1946, Frank married his one and only, Marie Weber, of Buffalo, NY, and they had 6 children. Their marriage was filled with love for one another, love for our Lord, love for family, and always a sense of humor through good times and bad. Always up for adventure, they moved to St. Louis, then Hollywood, FL in 1968. They loved to dance, play cards, and entertain others, even performing as clowns in their retirement. They loved to travel, and even served as movie extras, sharing screen time with Paul Newman, Sally Field, and Don Amiche. Frank was a passionate bowler and a terror on the ping pong table.



Marie passed away in 1999, and her beloved memory stayed with Frank to the end. Frank also survived his oldest son, Kevin, who died too soon, in 2014.



Frank has five surviving children: Robert (Marcia Foshee-Duffy) of Fernandina Beach, FL; Susan Lenck (Sam) of Mims, FL; Mark of Margate,FL; James (Christine) of Raleigh, NC; and Lori Ann Duffy of Hollywood, FL.



Frank is also survived by his grandchildren (Colleen Duffy Wray, Kathleen Duffy, Adam Lenck, Erik Lenck, Scott Lenck, Emily Lenck, Jenna Duffy Pino, Bryan Duffy, Taylor Bianco, and 4 great-grandchildren.



Memories of Duke are cherished by his sister, Delores Needham of Buffalo, NY, and his many cousins, relatives and friends.



A celebration of Frank's life will be held at a later date.



If you wish to honor Frank, donations may be made in his name to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

