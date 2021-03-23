Duffey, James

DUFFEY, Sr., James Edward



Mr. James Edward Duffey, Sr., age 89 of Carrollton, Georgia passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021.



Survivors include his wife, Irene Parker Duffey; 7 children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren.



James was an active member of many governing boards for organizations and associations including the Lions' Club, Atlanta Christian College, Christian Campus Fellowship, Georgia Independent Meatpackers' Association, Christian City, Jaycee's, West Metro Board of Realtors and Georgia Association of Realtors.



Funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 11 AM at Southern Hills, the Church at City Station. Interment will be in Carroll Memory Gardens.



