X

Duffey, James

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

DUFFEY, Sr., James Edward

Mr. James Edward Duffey, Sr., age 89 of Carrollton, Georgia passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021.

Survivors include his wife, Irene Parker Duffey; 7 children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren.

James was an active member of many governing boards for organizations and associations including the Lions' Club, Atlanta Christian College, Christian Campus Fellowship, Georgia Independent Meatpackers' Association, Christian City, Jaycee's, West Metro Board of Realtors and Georgia Association of Realtors.

Funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 11 AM at Southern Hills, the Church at City Station. Interment will be in Carroll Memory Gardens.

Visit www.almonfuneralhome.com for full obituary.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Almon Funeral Home & Chapel

548 Newnan Street

Carrollton, GA

30117

https://www.almonfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.