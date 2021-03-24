DUFFEY, Elizabeth



Austell, GA. – Elizabeth Mallard Duffey, affectionately called Aunt Didda by her family, passed away on March 19, 2021, at the age of 95. She was predeceased by her husband, Donald Duffey who was a Chemistry Professor at Mississippi State, her parents Cyrus S. Mallard and Mary Harrison Mallard, and her brother, Cyrus S. Mallard, Jr. Survivors include her nephew and niece Mark Mallard (Katie) and Mary Mallard Bennett (Bob), her sister-in-law Ann Mallard, and great-nieces and nephew Meredith Bennett McCutcheon (Tom) Joshua McGee Bennett (Daniella), and Bethany Ann Mallard.



Elizabeth was a lover of music and taught voice for many years at Northside High School in Atlanta and Mississippi State.



The family will hold a private graveside service at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Starkville, MS on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Arrangements are with Davis-Struempf Funeral Home, Austell. www.davisstruempf.com

