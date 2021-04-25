Duel, Elsa

ajc logo
Elsa Duel, 91, passed away peacefully at home on April 15. Formerly of Garden City, NY and New Canaan, CT, Elsa lived for the past 15 years in Atlanta. A Master Gardener, she loved tending her garden and playing bridge. She made many enduring friendships everywhere she lived. She is survived by children Brett, Dudley and Garth Duel, Rachel Hertz and Arthur B. Duel III, ten grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The family appreciates the prayers, love and support from her many friends and extended family. She touched so many and will be missed and remembered by all. There will be a memorial service for family. Contributions in her memory can be made to the Atlanta Botanical Garden 404-591-1540.

