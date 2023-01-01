ajc logo
Ducksworth, LaTisha

DUCKSWORTH (WILSON), LaTisha Sherri "Tisha"

Latisha Wilson Ducksworth, age 45, of Hampton, Georgia passed away at home on December 23, 2022. She's survived by her son, Makhi Black; and mother, Cecilia Garrett. A Memorial Service will be held and live streamed on Facebook at Hope Funeral Home in Fayetteville, Georgia on January 7, 2023 at 3:00 PM. She was born in Newark, New Jersey on May 18, 1977. She graduated from Hillside High School in Hillside, New Jersey in 1995, and achieved her Master's Degree in Business Management in 2015. She will be greatly missed.

