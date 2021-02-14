DUBOSE, Jean



Jeane White DuBose, a resident of Lenbrook Retirement Community in Atlanta since 2009, died February 8, 2021, at her home after a brief period of declining health. She was the devoted and supportive wife of Edwin Rembert (Rem) DuBose for 61 plus years, until he died March 13, 2006. She was the proud and loving mother of five children, who survive her: Meda Moultrie DuBose Krenson (William), Edwin Rembert DuBose, Jr. (Alice), Samuel Inman DuBose (Vivian), Palmer Bell DuBose Strickler (Cyrus), and Helen DuBose de Rohan (Geoffrey).



Thirteen grandchildren also survive: Kathryn Strickler McLeod (David), Leigh Warren Strickler, Jeane Elizabeth Strickler Cannon (Quint), Virginia DuBose Heckman (James), Laura Palmer Strickler Owens (Tom), Rembert de Rohan, William DuBose Krenson, Helen Louise Strickler, Corinne de Rohan, Edwin Neel Krenson, Jeane Emily DuBose, Mary Louise DuBose, and Samuel DuBose, as well as 10 great-grandchildren: Mary Garrett McLeod, Dorothy McLeod, Cyrus McLeod, David McLeod, Palmer Cannon, Hynson Owens, Coy Cannon, Davis Owens, Elizabeth Bell Cannon, and John Heckman. Nine nieces and nephews and their families also survive.



In addition to her husband, Jeane was predeceased by her parents, Knowles Dee and Helen Waters White, and four sisters and their husbands, Dorothy Ramsey (Jimmy), Elizabeth Driver Kistler (Bill, Gene), Frances Young (Louis), and Mary Ann Smith (Herschel, Jr.).



Alta Jeane White was born in Columbus, GA, September 17, 1924, and moved to Atlanta in high school. She graduated from North Fulton High School and attended Agnes Scott in 1941-42 before eventually graduating from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority. Jeane and Rem were married December 16, 1944 in Atlanta at First Presbyterian Church. They later were charter members of Trinity Presbyterian Church.



Jeane will be remembered as a super mom, "grandmommy", and wife--totally involved in raising her five children, always encouraging them academically and supporting them in their extra-curricular activities. She always found time for them even while managing the household and being a wonderful companion to Rem in his business and civic duties. She also adored her grandchildren, frequently baby-sitting and chauffeuring them. Recently the great-grandchildren have entertained her and kept her young.



Jeane and Rem enjoyed traveling all over the world. She loved to shop with her daughters, take cooking classes, and sew draperies and bedspreads for her house and theirs. Quiet time was also important and well-deserved. An avid reader, she always had a stack of novels, magazines, and newspapers nearby.



The family is deeply grateful for the kind and compassionate care provided by her caregivers, including Carole Wheeler, Filba Ajak, Julet Heath, Ina "Jean" Johnson, Carol McKenzie, Ngozi Uchendu, Kushum Thapa, Shereen Wilson, and the entire Gaddiel HomeCare Services, and for the support of the Lenbrook community.



Services will be private and scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3003 Howell Mill Rd. NW, Atlanta, GA 30327.



