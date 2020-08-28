DuBose, James

DUBOSE, III James Rembert James Rembert DuBose, III passed away August 21st, 2020 at his home in Marietta, Georgia while surrounded by his beloved family. Born the eldest son of an Air Force family, James grew up all over the United States as his father, a pilot, was stationed at bases from coast to coast. He attended high school in Leland, Mississippi, where he was the captain of the football team and class valedictorian. He was affectionately nicknamed "Duck" by his classmates. James then attended Georgia Tech where he earned a Master's Degree in Civil Engineering. While at Georgia Tech, James pledged Delta Tau Delta fraternity, where he met many lifelong friends. This tight knit group remains extremely close and have and continue to support each other throughout all of life's important moments. After graduating from Georgia Tech, James designed and built dams in several states before settling down in Georgia. He founded DuBose Enterprises in the late 60's and built over 500 homes and several neighborhoods in the Marietta area. James retired from the real estate development business at the age of 45 and began his second career, one of adventure and travel. His unrivaled zest for life provided countless memories for his many friends and family. There were numerous wild horseback rides in the Blue Ridge Mountains, self-guided whitewater rafting trips that were sometimes dangerous, fishing trips too numerous to count, bird hunting across North and South America and extended travel all over the world. James was a long-standing member of Atlanta Country Club and the Amelia Island Club, where he enjoyed golf and dressing well for cocktails and dinner. In his later years, James turned his attention to bridge and became an accomplished player. James was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia Fitzgerald DuBose, in 2007. James then married Sandra Kennedy DuBose (ladybug) in 2010. James is survived by five daughters Anastasia DuBose Moon (Rich), Shannon DuBose Lewis (David), Remie DuBose Callaghan (Jon) , Christy Foreman Jaillet (Terry) and Aimee Foreman Young (Frederick). He also enjoyed 14 grandchildren (Aubrie and DuBose Bean, Reid and Grace Lewis, Morgan, Jack and Annie Callaghan, Nicholas, Justin, Olivia and Marshall Jaillet, Addison, Elizabeth and Anna Young). He is also survived by sister Priscilla DuBose Cuthbert and brother Theodore Geddings Tarver DuBose and many fine nieces and nephews. A private funeral service for the family will be Sunday August 30th, followed by a reception at James and Sandra's home in Marietta. Friends are welcome at 3:30. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.





