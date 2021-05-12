Dubois, Marjorie

<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000689019-01_0_0000689019-01-1_20210511.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689019-01_0_0000689019-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">DUBOIS (PITMAN SMITH), Marjorie "Marge"<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Marjorie (Marge) Pitman Smith DuBois, 74 years old, from Delmar, Delaware, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021 with her family by her side. Marge was the daughter of the late Evelyn Robb and the late Ralph Pitmon and the stepdaughter of Jim Robb and Connie Pitmon. Marge was born and raised in Columbia, South Carolina, and was a proud 1965 graduate of Eau Claire High School in Columbia, SC and a 1969 graduate of the University of South Carolina, Go Gamecocks!!<br/><br/>She started her career as a nurse and provided help and comfort to patients in emergency rooms and NICUs in hospitals throughout the south. Marge's work and leadership led her to Atlanta, GA and increasingly impactful roles in healthcare and government. She served as the Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Medical Assistance under Governor Zell Miller. For the past few years, Marge lived in the "Pitmon Village" with her brother Deane and his family, and her loyal dog, "Buddy." Marge was a passionate advocate for the underserved and touched the lives of everyone who knew her. She was an athlete and nature-lover who enjoyed fishing, running, riding horses, basketball and volleyball. She will be remembered for her love of animals and children, her boundless generosity, her wonderful parties, and the care she took with all her friends and family. Marge was predeceased by her beloved husband, C. Clifton DuBois; and her brother, Derry Pitman. She is survived by her children, Daniel DuBois and Rachel DuBois and her fiance', Michael; brother and sister-in-law, Dennis and Mandy Pitmon; brother and sister-in-law, Deane and Patsy Pitmon; nephew and his wife, Eric and Fawn Pitmon; and her great-niece, Addison Pitmon; and several cousins.<br/><br/>The memorial services will be private and held at a later date.<br/><br/>Memorial contributions can be made to the Wicomico County Humane Society in Salisbury by visiting <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">https://www.wicomicohumane.org/<br/><br/>Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting <br/><br/>www.shortfh.com. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.</font><br/>