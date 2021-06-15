DUBINSKY, Doris



Doris Dubinsky of Sandy Springs, GA passed away peacefully at age 91, on June 10, 2021 surrounded by her family. Doris is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and sons-in-law. She will be missed by many and will long be remembered.



A private family gathering will celebrate her life at a future date.



Her family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations in her memory be made to Beacon Group, 308 W. Glenn St., Tucson, AZ 85705 www.beacongroup.org, Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 W. 44th St., suite 609, New York, NY 10936 www.bcrf.org or Georgia College Miracle Network, 231 W. Hancock St., Campus Box #100, Milledgeville, GA 31061.



