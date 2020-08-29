DUBINER, Harvey Bruce Harvey Bruce DuBiner, MD, age 69, of Smyrna, GA, passed away at home on August 25, 2020, just a few weeks after being diagnosed with a rare form of aggressive cancer. The son of Lillian and Morris DuBiner, Harvey was raised in New York City. He served for 38 years as a glaucoma clinician and scientific researcher, 33 of them at his practice in the Atlanta area. His thoughtful attitude, medical training, and surgical skill preserved the eyesight of thousands of patients who came under his care. Harvey married Helen Marie Wenzel, a pharmacist, in 1987 after meeting her in a small west Texas town. They raised two childrenRoyce, who is an attorney in Chicago along with his wife, Claire. Lauren is following in her father's footsteps and completing her residency training in ophthalmology. Harvey's joie de vivre enriched all those who knew him. He enjoyed sailing, international travel, and having prime steak and single-malt scotch. He loved his family, his dogs, and cared deeply about his patients who considered him part of their families. The family held a private funeral service for him in NYC on August 26, 2020. Donations in his memory may be made by going online to the Glaucoma Research Foundation website at: https://getinvolved.glaucoma.org/tribute-giving

