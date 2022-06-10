DUBIN, Ruth



Ruth Dubin, 94 years of age, passed on June 8, 2022, at her home in Atlanta, Georgia. She was born Ruth Miller October 6, 1927, to Ida and Israel Miller, Russian and Ukrainian immigrants who arrived at the turn of the century and whose families had settled in Hudson County, New Jersey. She was happily married to Myron Dubin (who passed in 2005) for 52 years and is survived by their children, Israel Dubin of Colorado Springs, Jonathan Dubin of Atlanta, Fern Dubin Netherton of Alpharetta; and their grandchildren, Joshua Netherton, Zachary Dubin, Seth Dubin, Noah Netherton, Harris Dubin, Sami Netherton, Adam Dubin, Mylee Dubin; and great-grandson, Arik Dubin. She was Aunt Ruthie/Great-Aunt Ruthie to many nieces, nephews, and their children. Ruth was predeceased by sisters, Rose Yoss, Claire (Lolly) Witt, Dorothy Nussbaum; and brother William (Vicky) Miller. As a teenager, Ruth started serving customers in her family's neighborhood grocery store. After graduating Emerson High School in Jersey City, she worked a variety of jobs before becoming a bookkeeper. In the late 1960s, unhappy with what she observed as unfair treatment of women in the workplace, Ruth successfully sued the large well-known company she worked for over equal pay and equal position in their office environment. Ruth was also active in the local Jewish community and elementary school system as her children were growing up, serving as general volunteer and eventually as PTA/sisterhood president. In later years, after moving to Atlanta with her family, Ruth circled back around to her first job and served customers at The Royal Bagel when it was being established in Atlanta by the family of her sister Rose Yoss. Later, her love of children and family led her to serve for years as a licensed childcare provider for an Atlanta-based day care center. To most who knew her, she will be remembered as an active mother, grandmother, cook, baker, hostess, family chef, and friend, smiling over decades of gatherings for many large, happy life celebrations for both family and friends. Ruth was also a prolific needle-pointer and producer of literally hundreds of art pieces and Afghan blankets, many of which she gave to various charities and service groups in the Atlanta area. She had a long association with Congregation Shearith Israel, where she was an active member for more than forty years. She was the recipient of multiple awards and in 2015, Ruth was awarded the Joe Cohen Distinguished Service Award from Congregation Shearith Israel at the age of 88. From Ruth Dubin: "Know who you are and where you came from. Be a mensch, always. I always believed that you should treat other people the way you want to be treated. I always believed that. You know through your education who you are. No one can tell you who you are. I think that every parent's job is to educate their children in every way they can. I can't tell you how to live your life, but I can give you the tools to live it." Graveside services will be held Friday, June 10, 2022, at 10:00 AM at CrestLawn Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to any of the following: Weinstein Hospice, Berman Commons, The Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta, or Congregation Shearith Israel. Arrangements by Dressler Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

