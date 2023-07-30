DUBIGNON, Sarah Lamar



Sarah Lamar duBignon passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2023, surrounded by family at 87 years old. Sarah was born August 27, 1935, in Miami, Florida. Sarah lived in cities across the country, primarily in the south, throughout her childhood, and graduated from North Fulton High School. She attended the University of Georgia, pledging Phi Mu and graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Education. Sarah taught high school English. Sarah married Arthur Tranakos in 1962, and raised 5 children in Brookwood Hills and Sandy Springs. Sarah was an avid patron, supporter, and promoter of the arts in Atlanta. Sarah had season tickets to the symphony, ballet, Alliance Theater, and Opera for nearly all of her adult life. Sarah volunteered at The Atlanta Ballet where her 4 daughters danced for many years. One of Sarah's legacies will be the creation of the Atlanta Ballet's Kids In Step program, bringing school-age children from around the city to experience the ballet. After her 5 children left for college, Sarah worked for the Atlanta Symphony, The Atlanta Ballet, the Fulton County Arts Council, and The Fox Theater, running their outreach programs. Sarah's passion for the arts and children were deeply connected in her work.



Never sparing of opinion, always forthright, she loved history and the general pursuit of knowledge and learning, attending classes and reading voraciously until the end of her life. Her love for the ocean was infectious, and she was passionate about researching her family genealogy, especially the duBignons' arrival from France to Jekyll Island, where they resided for 100 years.



Sarah was a faithful Christian and a lifelong member of The Cathedral of St. Philip, where she was involved in various programs over the years. Sarah served on the outreach committee for decades, coordinated the children's Sunday school program, and assisted with the annual Christmas Eve children's pageant for 52 years. Sarah served dinner at The Peachtree Pine Shelter for the homeless, organized the annual Homeless Requiem, and served at the Church of the Common Ground, a service for the homeless in downtown Atlanta.



Sarah was a deeply committed, loving mother and grandmother to her 5 children and 10 grandchildren. Sarah opened her heart and home to many beyond her biological offspring, earning the name "Mama T" from those she loved. She attended countless football and baseball games and ballet recitals for her children and grandchildren. Her passion for helping others and the gift of a warm hug has left its mark on all who knew her.



Sarah was preceded in death by her mother, Sarah Katharyne Markley; father, Fleming Grantland duBignon; and stepmother, Anne duBignon. Sarah is survived by her children, Peter Tranakos (Lea), Laura Trask Green (David), Caroline Hanna (Keith), Sarah Katherine Tranakos (Eric), and Elizabeth Whirrett (Brian); grandchildren, Isabelle (Zach), Peter, Farley, Nicholas, Emily, Josephine, Caroline, Louise, Amelia, and Kathryn; great-grandchild, Lee; granddog, Clementine; and ex-husband, Arthur Peter Tranakos. In lieu of flowers, we ask that contributions be made to the Church of the Common Ground or Emmaus House, both organizations close to her heart. Service will be Saturday, August 5, 3:00 at The Cathedral of St. Philip, Atlanta, Georgia.





