DRYMAN, Joanne



Joanne Dowling Dryman went to be with her Lord on Sunday, October 8, 2023. Joanne was born in Florence, SC on January 19, 1932 to James Lemuel Dowling and Lola Mae Dowling. After her early years in Florence, the family relocated to Jacksonville, where her father joined Southern State Bag. A decade later, their paths led them to Valdosta, GA, which Joanne affectionately called home. A proud alumnus of Valdosta High School, she not only graduated with honors but was also crowned Miss Valdosta and was chosen to represent Lowndes County as the Gator Bowl Princess. Continuing her academic journey, Joanne initially attended Sophie Newcomb College in New Orleans, LA. However, destiny had other plans, and after two years, she transferred to The University of Georgia. There, she pledged to Phi Mu sorority and, more importantly, met Daniel Dowling Dominey Jr. Their union was tragically cut short with Daniel's untimely passing at the age of 51. Later, fate brought Joanne and Talmage Dryman together through a mutual friend. Together, they embraced the joy of travel, and in 2015 relocated to Lenbrook, where they were surrounded by a tapestry of old friendships and the warmth of new ones. Joanne will be dearly missed, but her spirit will continue to live on in the memories and stories shared by those who loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lola Mae Dowling and James Lemuel Dowling; her sister, Alexandra Schell, her brother James Dowling; her first husband, Daniel Dominey and her second husband, Talmage Dryman. She is survived by her children Sandy Lovell (Mark) and Dowling Dominey (Lynn); her stepchildren, Tal Dryman (Judith), John Dryman (Susannah) and Deedy Dryman; her grandchildren, Alex Lovell (Jenna), Daniel Dominey (Nikki), Thomas Dominey (Kenzie Turner), Robert Dominey, Taylor Wilmer (Harry) and Johnny Dryman; her great-grandchildren, Joanne Dominey, James Dominey, Riley Dominey, Wyatt Wilmer and Avery Wilmer; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved cat Lucy.



A family gathering will be held at Westview Cemetery. The family requests that memorial donations be made to The Shepherd Center at www.shepherd.org.





