DRYDEN, Marymal



Morgan



Marymal Morgan Dryden was born on October 12, 1927 and made her earthly transition December 30, 2021. She graduated from Spelman College in 1949 with a Bachelor of Arts. She obtained her MSW from Atlanta University in 1951. She became an Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Kappa Omega Chapter, Atlanta, GA, in 1951.



Marymal's very successful career in Social Work spanned several decades and took her from Cleveland, OH to Atlanta, GA. She was a Professor of Social Work at Atlanta University and eventually retired from Georgia State University.



She lived a life of service to her community, including fundraising for her beloved Spelman College, and being an active member in a variety of organizations, such a Bridges Across Atlanta, Just Friends, QLS, Jack and Jill of America, the Toni Morrison Society, Inc., and Tuskegee Airman, Inc. She volunteered at The Galloway School, where her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren attended. Marymal enjoyed fellowship with St. Paul Episcopal Church, Ben Hill United Methodist Church, and finally, First Congregational Church.



Marymal was a true hostess to her family, friends, neighbors and loved ones, and a huge fan of traveling and the arts. She made sure her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren experienced her favorite of Atlanta culture. Marymal was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 32 years, Lt. Col. Charles "A-Train" Dryden,(USAF-Ret).



Celebration of Life Service for Marymal Morgan Dryden will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 2 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., SW. Atlanta, GA. (30331). Future Interment will take place at Arlington (VA) National Cemetery. Public Viewing will be Friday, January 16, 2022. Due to COVID-19, CDC guidelines will be followed, including masks and social distancing. The Service will be livestreamed and cam be viewed on mbfh.com or vimeo.com/murraybrothers. (404) 349-3000.



