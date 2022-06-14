DRURY, Nancy Jane



Nancy Jane Drury, age 64, daughter of Albert Raymond Lamb and Priscilla Ann Rogers Lamb, passed away peacefully on June 8th, 2022, after a short illness. Miss Nancy was formerly employed with the Georgia Tech Library and Gwinnett County Public Schools. She was an active leader in Girl Scouts and a member of St. Matthew's Episcopal Church. Nancy's interest in arts and crafts and planning events has touched numerous people in the community. At the time of her death, she was surrounded by her loving family including her husband, Warren; sons, Nathaniel and Christopher; daughter-in-law, Nicole; and her three sisters, Cynthia Lamb Dedyo, twin sister Karen Ginther and Carol Moore. Nancy is survived by four grandchildren, Benjamin, Charlotte, Deckard, and Theodore Drury; and daughter-in-laws, Nicole and Deanna Drury. Memorial Services will be conducted at 11 AM, Saturday, June 18th, at St. Matthews Episcopal Church, 1520 Oak Road, Snellville, Georgia, with a seated reception to follow.



