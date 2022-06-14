ajc logo
X

Drury, Nancy

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

DRURY, Nancy Jane

Nancy Jane Drury, age 64, daughter of Albert Raymond Lamb and Priscilla Ann Rogers Lamb, passed away peacefully on June 8th, 2022, after a short illness. Miss Nancy was formerly employed with the Georgia Tech Library and Gwinnett County Public Schools. She was an active leader in Girl Scouts and a member of St. Matthew's Episcopal Church. Nancy's interest in arts and crafts and planning events has touched numerous people in the community. At the time of her death, she was surrounded by her loving family including her husband, Warren; sons, Nathaniel and Christopher; daughter-in-law, Nicole; and her three sisters, Cynthia Lamb Dedyo, twin sister Karen Ginther and Carol Moore. Nancy is survived by four grandchildren, Benjamin, Charlotte, Deckard, and Theodore Drury; and daughter-in-laws, Nicole and Deanna Drury. Memorial Services will be conducted at 11 AM, Saturday, June 18th, at St. Matthews Episcopal Church, 1520 Oak Road, Snellville, Georgia, with a seated reception to follow.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
Braves win 12th straight game but lose Ozzie Albies to broken foot 1h ago
Ozzie Albies leaves Monday’s Braves game with fractured left foot
3h ago
Southern Baptists who backed open abuse review win key roles
5h ago
Fulton DA revives ‘Court Watch’ program to monitor repeat offenders
10h ago
Fulton DA revives ‘Court Watch’ program to monitor repeat offenders
10h ago
Man fatally shot by Cherokee County narcotics agents during arrest at Walmart
3h ago
The Latest
Marshall, Slater
Tarson, Wendy
1h ago
Castleberry, Marcus
1h ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top