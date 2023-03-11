X
Drummond, Sandy

1 hour ago

DRUMMOND, Sandy

Mrs. Sandy Denese Drummond, age 69, of Snellville, Georgia passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023.

She is survived by her husband, James D. Drummond; sons, J. Douglas Drummond, Terry W. Drummond, and Jesse C. Drummond; two grandchildren; and numerous additional family members.

A funeral service honoring the life of Mrs. Sandy Denese Drummond will be held 12:00 PM on Monday, March 13, 2023 in the Chapel of Wages and Sons Funeral Directors, Stone Mountain Chapel. Interment will follow in the Lenora Baptist Church Cemetery of Snellville, Georgia.

Calling hours will be held from 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at the funeral home, as well as an hour prior to the service.

A full obituary will be published in Sunday's edition of the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

