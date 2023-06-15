DRISCOLL, Vivian Marie



Vivian Marie Cesar Driscoll was born on March 9, 1930, in Saint Charles, Michigan (Saginaw County) to Frank and Sophie Cesar. As a child she lived in Akron, Michigan (Tuscola, County). She was raised on a farm during the depression and she fondly remembered helping with the animals on the farm and assisting her neighbor, Mrs. Fritz, with cherry picking in the summer. She attended the Perkins school through eighth grade and graduated as co-valedictorian of Akron High School. She attended the University of Michigan School of Dental Hygiene and graduated in 1953. She practiced dental hygiene in Saginaw, Michigan, where she met her husband, John Joseph Driscoll. They were married on February 5, 1960 and celebrated 63 years of marriage this past February.



Vivian was always curious and loved to read. She furthered her education graduating with a Master's Degree in Medical Anthropology in 1986. Upon graduation, she worked for the Veteran's Administration and University of Tennessee conducting survey research in areas such as new mothers and gun suicide. Vivian also served as a substitute teacher, and was well-loved by her students. She volunteered at the Germantown Library, and was instrumental in establishing the library at Saint George's Episcopal Church in Germantown, Tennessee.



She maintained a healthy, active life and won first place in several 5K races supporting St. Jude well into her 60's. She walked daily and was a regular at the gym in the weight room. On a trip to China in her late 70's she embarrassed younger travel companions by climbing 469 steep stairs and passing many people on the way up. She explored the world with her husband. Together they traveled to Europe, Mexico, and the United States; Vivian travelling to all 50 states.



The family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the excellent and loving care she received at the Mansions at Sandy Springs and though Agape Hospice Care.



Vivian is survived by her husband, John; daughter, Michelle Driscoll; and many nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the Friends of the Great Smoky Mountains or St. Jude Children's Hospital in celebration of Vivian's life. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 2:00 PM, at Holy Innocents Episcopal Church Sandy Springs, Georgia.



