DREYFOOS, Jeanne P.



Jeanne P. Dreyfoos, a longtime resident of Atlanta, GA, passed away at her home on August 19, 2023, at the age of 101. Jeanne was known for her delightful sense of humor, her graciousness, sense of style, and the sparkle in her eyes. She was always active in supporting the lives of her family members, and she excelled in her own many accomplishments and achievements. Jeanne grew up in Charleston, SC, the daughter of Lillian Furchgott and LeRoy Pinkerson, Sr., from two of Charleston's most prominent merchant families. During her long lifetime, Jeanne's many activities and accomplishments included being a visual artist for over 80 years of her life, with talents as an award winning painter and photographer. As a teenager, she was an avid sports enthusiast, excelling at tennis, softball, and as a varsity basketball player while she attended the College of Charleston. She received a Business Degree from Wayne Business College in Detroit during WWII, followed up by working with the Army Signal Corps and as a secretary upon moving to Atlanta, GA. She was also a great cook who collected and updated recipes from her family reaching back into the 19th century; a homemaker active in the lives of her family, and in social and civic affairs: an enthusiastic traveler throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, and Jamaica; and a founding member of the Wednesday Bridge Group, which met for over 55 years. Her numerous oil and watercolor paintings grace many homes throughout the southeast, and following her passing, many will be donated for display in civic and public places throughout Atlanta. Of all of her many talents and attributes, Jeanne was most beloved by all of her family and friends for her sweetness, kindness, thoughtfulness, and gift of laughter, which she inherited from both of her parents. Jeanne was married for 52 years to Wallace D. Dreyfoos of Atlanta, an executive at Lockheed Georgia Company, former President of the Georgia Ornithological Society, and founder of the Atlanta Audubon Society who was instrumental in the creation of the Chattahoochee River National Park. Together, Jeanne and Wally designed and decorated their two contemporary-style homes in Atlanta. Jeanne is survived by her two sons, William W. Dreyfoos, an Atlanta attorney, environmentalist for the Charleston Harbor Project, and nationally recognized composer, and Dale L. Dreyfoos, who recently retired as a Professor of Opera/Music Theatre at Arizona State University, following a long career as a Stage Director, singer, and actor in opera and music theatre productions, and as a teacher and mentor to many acclaimed performers on the opera and musical theatre stages throughout the world. Graveside services will be Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 12:30 PM, at Arlington Memorial Park with Rabbi Peter Berg officiating.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com