Drew, Shirley

Shirley Brown Drew, 88, of Sandy Springs, Georgia, entered her heavenly home on July 6, 2023 after her health had declined over the last few years. Her steadfast faith in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ was apparent in the way that she lived each day, and uiltimately gave her eternal peace. Shirley was born to the late James Calvin "J.C." and Olive Brown of Atlanta, Georgia on June 1, 1935. She attended North Fulton High School, and after gradution, attended the University of Georgia where she was actively involved in the Alpha Delta PI sorority, and was a UGA cheerleader. After college, Shirley married her high school sweetheart, Charles Lane Drew, on June 9, 1956 in Atlanta, Georgia. Their love and devotion to one another in a Christ centered marriage was evident for the next 62 years until Charlie's passing. Shirley was a wonderful mother to her two children, and was instrumental in leading them to Christ during their childhood years. Shirley was actively involved in Church worship, and also taught Bible Study Fellowship classes for many years. Shirley is survived by her sister, Jayne Hollingsworth; daughter, Ginny Gilmore and son-in-law, Kerry Gilmore; her son, Jay Drew; daughter-in-law, Debbie Drew; her grandchildren Joshua Drew, Emily Corser and her husband Ralph Corser; and her great-granddaughter, Rylee Corser. Shirley will be buried at Arlington Memorial Park with a graveside service to be held Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 10:00 AM. The family gratefully declines flowers, but encourages donations to Dr. David Jeremiah's Turning Point Ministries. To make a secure donation, please visit https://www.davidjeremiah.org/donate/pure-gift?origin=site-desk-topnav or call 877-998-0222





