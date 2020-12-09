Drew, James

DREW, Jr., James B.



James B. Drew, Jr. of Atlanta, GA passed away on December 3rd. Jim was born January 31, 1933 in Atlanta, GA to James B. Drew, Sr., and Verna Lee Avery. He attended Druid Hills High School, the University of Georgia, and earned a doctorate from Emory law school. He owned a law practice for over 55 years. He was a retired Lieutenant Col in the Army and a devoted member of the Yaarab Shriners and Skyland Methodist Church. He loved the GA Bulldogs and Atlanta Falcons. Jim was predeceased in death by son Stephen H. Parker. Jim is survived by wife of 47 years, Nancylee Drew, daughter Lisa Graves and husband Bill, grandchildren Rachel Braun & Travis, Kim Casper & Chris, William and Staci Graves, great-grandchildren Heidi & Lucas Braun, Natalie and Nolan Graves, niece Drew Deane and nephew Elliott Dugger. A service with military honors was performed on Tuesday, December 8 at the Georgia National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Shriner's Children's hospitals via the Yaarab hospital crusade at 400 Ponce de Leon Ave. Atlanta, GA 30308. Condolences can be left for the family at GeorgiaFuneralCare.com.





