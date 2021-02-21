Dreger, Philip

DREGER, Sr., Philip Alan



Philip Dreger lived a full life and left this earth Feb. 19, 2021 at the age of 77 peacefully, and with family after a two-year battle with cancer. Philip was born in Atlanta, the youngest of four to Sarah Taylor Dreger and Wilson T. Dreger II. He had fond memories of growing up in old Buckhead. A true Buckhead Boy, he graduated from R. L. Hope Elementary, and North Fulton High School. A favorite summer job during high school was being the pool manager at the North Fulton Park Pool at Chastain Park. Philip walked, golfed, swam and attended concerts at Chastain Park for a lifetime. He played and coached for Coach Blackwell at NYO. Philip was a fan of high school football and had season tickets for the Bulldogs, the Atlanta Braves and generously shared his sports history knowledge.



After graduating from the University of Georgia in three years with a BS in Business. Philip began his career in insurance. Later he moved into recruiting, and founded his own highway construction placement firm, where he enjoyed a stellar reputation of high ethics. Almost 35 years ago, Philip met Gina Gallucci at his office and she became his sweetheart, wife, best friend, and business partner, enjoying working from home together for more than three decades. He loved his neighborhood, Buckhead, and his daily visits to Chastain Park with his dogs. He often said, "I want to work enough to live the life I want."



Philip treasured traveling with his wife and family, and spent many interesting and amusing times in Washington, Idaho, Montana, California, Hawaii, Florida, Puerto Rico, Belize, and all over Europe. He took the lead on finishing accommodations with fresh flowers and regional fruit trays for his fellow travelers. He loved exploring historical and other cultures wherever he went, and also the beach and relaxing on Hilton Head Island.



Philip enjoyed excellent recall of song lyrics and artists. He loved a variety of music, ranging from old country, to church music during his lifetime membership at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, to fond memories of the Royal Peacock R&B club in Sweet Auburn. He relished a lifetime of concerts and plays in Atlanta.



An avid reader of all kinds of books, magazines, Philip delighted in The Atlanta Journal Constitution daily for his lifetime. He was a U.S. patriot and was proud of his heritage as a Buckhead Boy, Atlantan, Bulldog, and a Southerner. He loved and shared stories of Atlanta and Buckhead history with all and conducted wonderful tours for family and friends from out of town. He loved his large family and having parties together, especially preparing for Christmas parties at his home and would recount all the conversations he had in the following days.



Philip was a true Southern gentleman with impeccable manners, classic attire and who enjoyed a fine table. He had a strong ability to quickly understand others and was known for his sense of humor and intellect. He had a beautiful ability to quickly understand others. He prized his upbringing, and the people and places of his community. Philip managed his life with grace and humility, and his illnesses with great quiet courage.



In addition to his wife Gina, Philip is survived by his three children, Darby Dreger Falsetta (Joe), Philip Dreger Jr. (Elizabeth), Brooke Dreger, (Michael Jones) and two grandsons, Luke Tracey and Jackson Dreger, ex-wife Beverly, step grandchildren, and three generations of nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his eldest brother Wilson T. Dreger Jr. (Geri), his sister, Nancy Dreger Ham, and sister-in-law Betsy Dreger, in laws Marica and John, brothers and sisters-in- law, Mark, Rhonda, Maura, Andy, Erin and Billy, and many other in-laws who thought the world of him and his great dry wit. Waiting in heaven for him are his parents, Sarah and Wilson Dreger, and his recently passed brother Garvin "Jimmy" Dreger and brother-in-law William "Bill" Ham.



A private celebration of his life TBA. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to his church: www.prumc.org/give/

