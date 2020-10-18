DREGER, Garvin Taylor "Jim" Jim Dreger, 88, passed away in his home in the mountains near Asheville, NC, on Monday, October 12th, after living an eventful life as a son, father, husband, and professional architect in the residential and institutional fields. Jim was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, and was one of the original "Buckhead Boys," growing up the second of four children. In high school he worked at the badminton court their father built on Piedmont Ave. and was a lifeguard at Chastain Park pool. He graduated from North Fulton High School in 1950. He received two bachelor's degrees in architecture from Georgia Tech in 1952 and 1958. In 1967, he was awarded a full scholarship in graduate study from the Univ. of Virginia in Government and Public Administration. Jim was a Registered Architect in the states of FL, GA, NC, and SC and holds a Certification from the National Council of Architectural Registration Board. His professional work included architectural services from 1960-1970, designing Postal facilities in 5 Southern states; from 1972-1983, Director of Design and Construction for the General Services Administration in 10 Southern States; and from 1983-2002, Associate Professor in Architecture at Georgia Tech, where he was named most popular professor. Georgia Tech honored him with the annual Jim Dreger Golf Tournament, which was held for 5 years. In his retirement he worked independently until very recently. Jim designed his homes, the last of which he especially loved, with mountain-top views, and he filled them with art from his many years of world travels. Jim was known for his great humor and fun with songs and limericks on his trips, some of which included his siblings and brother and sisters-in-law. He also painted, golfed, enjoyed movies, and watched birds from home. Jim Dreger was a member of the Knights Templars since 1995 and enjoyed visiting and planning adventures to templar sites. In his spare time Jim designed and oversaw the building and installation of the bell tower for his beloved Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit in Cumming, Georgia. Jim is survived by his wife Betsy and his 3 children, Dana Lee Dreger, Garvin Taylor Dreger, Jr., and James Hale Dreger, 3 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, Betsy's children Cathy Sharp and Ken Sharp, and his siblings Billy, Nancy, and Philip and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association: act.alz.org

