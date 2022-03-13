Draper, Stephen

DRAPER, Dr., Stephen Elliot



Dr. Stephen Elliot Draper, BS, MSCE, MBA, PhD, JD, PE, 79, of Atlanta, GA passed away on February 1, 2022 in his home in Atlanta with his wife Lucy, daughter Jessie, and niece Chrisy at his side.



Dr. Draper was born on March 17, 1942 in Columbus, GA to the late Major General Philip H. Draper, Jr. and Ethel Woodruff Draper. He survived his sisters, Linda D. Newton and Anne D. deCamp of Virginia, and now leaves his youngest sister, Shelia (Sherri) Draper Ferry.



After celebrating his 50th Wedding Anniversary on June 20, Dr. Draper is survived by his wife Lucy Hargrett Draper and daughter, educator Jessie Roxanne Draper. He leaves behind a sister-in-law McKee Hargrett Hamilton of Savannah, brother-in-law Mac Hargrett of Baltimore, and the Hargrett nieces Lucy Erickson and Chrisy Erickson Strum of Atlanta, and Kate Hamilton Taljaard of Savannah. His Draper and Woodruff nieces and nephews include Robert Newton, Jr., Tracey Newton, David Newton, Maryanne Newton, COL (Ret) Schuy deCamp, Jr., Dr. Philip deCamp, Timothy deCamp, Dylan Ferry, and Eden Ferry. He is survived by his Woodruff cousins; Deborah "Debbie" Woodruff, James Woodruff III, Chevin Woodruff, Victoria "Vikki" Woodruff, Geraldine "Dina" Woodruff, Katherine "Kaki" Woodruff, and Chester "Chet" Woodruff. He now joins his cousins, the late Stephen Woodruff and John "Bart" Woodruff.



After graduating from the U.S. Military Academy in 1964 in the top 5% of his class, Dr. Draper graduated from numerous Army Schools, to include the Engineer Advanced Course, the Command and General Staff College and the Army War College. He earned numerous degrees including a BS, MSCE, MBA, PhD, JD and PE from Georgia Tech, Long Island University and Georgia State University College of Law. He spoke German, French and Vietnamese.



Dr. Draper completed two distinguished careers. The first was his 20 plus years in the U.S. Army in which he was an Airborne Ranger, Associate Professor of Physics at West Point, and Commander of the 43rd (combat heavy) Engineer Battalion. He served three combat tours in the Vietnam War, including service with the 1st Calvary Division and the 101st Airborne Division, and earned numerous awards and decorations including; the Legion of Merit, the Soldier's Medal, two Bronze Stars, two Purple Hearts, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal, three Commendation Medals, National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Gold Star, and Technical Service Medal. In addition he earned the Combat Infantryman's Badge, along with the Airborne and Ranger Tabs. In 1999, Georgia Gov. Roy E. Barnes appointed Stephen E. Draper as the Chief of Aides-de-Camp with the rank of Brigadier General in the Army and Military Advisor to the Governor. He was presented the West Point Society of Atlanta Distinguished Graduate Award by his fellow West Point Graduates.



His second career was in the private sector where Dr. Draper and his wife Lucy established D.E.R., Draper Engineering Research, a forensic engineering firm specializing in national and international forensic engineering projects. As a national and international water law and policy author and speaker, he published extensively.



As a lifelong advocate of water as a public resource, Dr. Draper sought legal protections for the 16 rivers and 3 major aquifers in Georgia, where he was known as "The Paul Revere of Georgia's Waters" and "The Grandson of the Chattahoochee River." He served as "Military Policy Advisor" and "Water Policy Advisor" to Georgia Gov. Roy E. Barnes, and on the Boards of The Nature Conservancy, The Georgia Conservancy, The Carter Center, the UGA Library Board of Visitors, and The J.W. and Ethel I. Woodruff Foundation in Columbus, GA. He chaired the Capital Campaign of the Georgia State University College of Arts & Sciences.



Long an advocate for public education, Dr. Draper and his wife Lucy established six endowments and donated noted rare collections documenting Water Law and Women's Rights to three public universities; the U.S. Military Academy Thomas Jefferson Library, the University of Georgia Hargrett Rare Book & Manuscript Library, and the Georgia State University Special Collections Library and College of Arts & Sciences. He founded The Stephen Elliot Draper Center & Archives for the Waters of Georgia in History, Law & Policy, Rivers, Aquifers & Wetlands c. 1550-2050 at the University of Georgia Special Collections Libraries, Hargrett Rare Book & Manuscript Library.



Pallbearers include;



Family Pallbearers: COL (Ret) Schuy deCamp, Dr. Philip deCamp, Timothy deCamp, Robert Newton Jr., David Newton, Ronald E. Erickson, Zain M. Abrouch, William Ferry, Dylan Ferry, Lee Strum, William Henry Miller, Gary Dasher, Alwyn Taljaard, James W. Woodruff III, Chester Woodruff, and Christopher Woodruff.



Honorary Pallbearers: COL (Ret) Jim Keane, LTC (Ret.) Drew Early, COL (Ret.) Brink Miller, LTC (Ret) Frederick (Fritz) Lash, COL (Ret.) Clifford (Mike) Goff, COL (Ret) Arthur Kelly, Bob Ballard, Bill Ritch, Dr. James Pedersen, COL (Ret.) Edward Dewey, Hugh Baker, Hinh Nguyen, Tai, COL (Ret) Huynh V?n Có, RVN, Dan Curtis, Patricia Roberts, Sonny Williams, Patricia Ann Young, Barae Weary, J.R. Turner, John Dearing, Casey Young, Darrell Johnson, Champ Waller, Said Abrouch, and Clay Atherton.



Funeral services will be held on Dr. Draper's 80th birthday, March 17, 2022, at 2 PM in The Cathedral of St. Philip, 2744 Peachtree Rd., NW., Atlanta, GA 30305. A Memories Exhibition and Reception to follow. Archdeacon Juan Sandoval officiating. (Please observe Pandemic protocols; vaccinations & boosters, masks and spaced seating.)



Military Rites & Burial:



Military rites and burial will take place at a future date at Christ Church Frederica on St. Simons Island, Georgia.



Patterson-Oglethorpe Hill Funeral Home in Atlanta, GA is in charge of the arrangements. Donations in Stephen's memory may be made to The Cathedral of St. Philip, the U.S. Military Academy Thomas Jefferson Library, or to veteran's organizations.



