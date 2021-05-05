<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000687970-01_0_USFlag.eps_20210505.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000687970-01_0_USFlag.eps.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000687970-01_1_0000687970-01-1_20210505.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000687970-01_1_0000687970-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">DRAPER, Frank Watkins<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Frank Watkins Draper, 89, died at home peacefully on April 30th. Frank is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Fontaine; his children Helen Young (Brad) and Sandy Draper (Mindy Duryea); and his grandchildren Henry (Kelsey), Franklin and Cecilia Young; Isabel, August and Alix Draper. Frank lived a long and full life and spent his final day doing what he loved. He hit against the backboard at Bitsy Grant, came home, and hung up his rackets for the last time. He was born September 30, 1931 in Spartanburg, SC to Clare Hill Draper, Jr. and Helen Watkins. He attended St. Andrew's School in Delaware before spending one year enjoying himself at W&L. He then spent 4 years serving his country in the Navy during the Korean War, first as a midshipman on the USS Gurke and then as a medic in the Marines at 29 Palms, CA. He returned to graduate from Guilford College, NC. He worked as an investment adviser his entire career. His best "pick" ever was meeting and marrying Fontaine Yearley. Frank was a loving husband, father, and "Grandad"; a tennis player and coach; a story teller to anyone who would listen; and a lover of wine and dogs. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Atlanta Lab Rescue (www.Atlantalabrescue.com). Frank will be buried and celebrated with military honors at a future date.</font><p align="center"><br/></p><BR/><CENTER><IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Logos/FNLHMPattersonOglethorpe4_16.jpg.jpg" ALT="logo" BORDER="0"/></CENTER><br/>