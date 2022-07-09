ajc logo
DRAMBEL, John

John Edward Drambel, eighteen year-old son of Edward David Drambel and Maurie Arnold Drambel, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at his lake home in Greensboro, GA. He was born March 10, 2004 in Atlanta, GA and attended The Ellis Center. His contagious smile charmed all those who met him and, always the extrovert, he truly enjoyed life and socializing with others. John's wit, empathy, intelligence and intuition helped him make lifelong friends. He had an engaging personality and enjoyed many activities not typically available to wheelchair users such as boating, Hobie Cat sailing, tubing, going down water slides and playing baseball. He was a daredevil and thrill seeker enjoying the fastest roller coasters and wettest amusement rides. At weddings, parties and Night to Shine Proms, you could always find him in the center of the dance floor. He was also an avid sports fan and enjoyed the Georgia Bulldogs and the Atlanta Braves. Throughout his short life he brought joy and happiness to everyone who knew him. He had a very strong faith and was a member of Peachtree Presbyterian Church in Atlanta. He was truly a Light.

In addition to his parents, Edward and Maurie Drambel of Atlanta, GA, he is survived by his twin sister, Katie Drambel; brother, Will Drambel; maternal grandparents, Shay and John Arnold; aunts and uncles, Seale Lindsay (Andrew), Kim Hrubes (Bob), Denise Virgara (David), Bill Drambel (Kathy), Danielle Ward (Billy), Karen Franks (Steve), and Ginny El-Kassis (Bachir); and many other relatives and friends who loved John very much. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Virginia and Bill Drambel.

A Memorial Service will be held on July 13, 2022 at 10:00 AMat Peachtree Presbyterian Church, 3434 Roswell Road, Atlanta, GA 30305. The family requests that donations be made online to Families of Children Under Stress https://focus-ga.org/ or The Kyle Pease Foundation https://www.kylepeasefoundation.org/

