Drake, Beverly

Obituaries
2 hours ago

DRAKE, Beverly

Beverly Delaine Drake, age 89 of Decatur, GA, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Wellstar Community Hospice, Marietta, GA. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at First Baptist Church, 202 McDaniel Street, Monroe, GA 30655. Rev. Lynn A. Drake and Rev. David S. Blackwood will officiate. Interment will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery, 200 N. Madison Avenue, Monroe, GA 30655.

Beverly graduated from Monroe High School and Shorter College and, following a brief teaching stint in Valdosta, GA, joined Delta Airlines where she worked for 38 years as a Corporate Account Representative. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Luther Drake, Sr. and Julia Myrle (Walker) Drake; and sister, Shirley Drake Bell. Beverly is survived by her brother, James L. Drake, Jr. and sister-in-law, Lynn A. Drake of Savannah, GA; niece Melanie Gilley and husband Donovan Gilley of Acworth, GA; nephew, David K. Bell and wife Jeanette Bell of Hoschton, GA; niece, Beverly Bell and husband John H. Sorrells, Jr. of Alexandria, VA; niece, Julia C. Drake and husband, Shayan Shamskolahi of Athens, GA; and numerous great nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 S. Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655, (770) 267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry and www.stewartfh.com.




Funeral Home Information

Tim Stewart Funeral Home - Monroe

209 South Hammond Drive

Monroe, GA

30655

https://www.stewartfh.com/

