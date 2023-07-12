Dozier, Larry

DOZIER, Sr., Larry



Larry P. Dozier, Sr., age 80, of Rex, passed July 5, 2023. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, July 14, 11 AM, at Friendship Baptist Church, 80 Walnut Street SW. Interment held Monday, July 17, at Georgia National Cemetery. A viewing will be held Thursday, July 13, 10 AM until 6 PM at Herschel Thornton Mortuary, 3346 M.L. King Jr. Drive SW, 404-691-4685, www.thorntonmortuary.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Herschel Thornton Mortuary

3346 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW

Atlanta, GA

30311

https://www.thorntonmortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral