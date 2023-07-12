Dozier, Larry

DOZIER, Sr., Larry
Larry P. Dozier, Sr., age 80, of Rex, passed July 5, 2023. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, July 14, 11 AM, at Friendship Baptist Church, 80 Walnut Street SW. Interment held Monday, July 17, at Georgia National Cemetery. A viewing will be held Thursday, July 13, 10 AM until 6 PM at Herschel Thornton Mortuary, 3346 M.L. King Jr. Drive SW, 404-691-4685, www.thorntonmortuary.com.
Funeral Home Information
Herschel Thornton Mortuary
3346 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW
Atlanta, GA
30311
https://www.thorntonmortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
