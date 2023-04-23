DOYLE, Joyce



Joyce Adelaide Doyle passed away on April 20, 2023 at the age of 89. She was born on June 29, 1933 to the late Courtland M. Palmer, Jr. and the late Hannah Gertrude Palmer, in New Bedford, MA.



Joyce was preceded in death by her husband and love of 49 years, Richard E. Doyle; her brother, Courtland M. Palmer, III, "Bro"; and her sister, Carol Sylvia. Joyce is survived by three sons, Michael Doyle, Tim Doyle (Frances), Scott Doyle; and daughter Linda Kennedy (Gary). She also leaves behind four grandsons, Alex Kennedy (Andrea), Grant Kennedy, Sean Doyle, and Brian Doyle (Rachel); great-granddaughter Sophie Doyle; and great-grandson, Kal Kennedy. Joyce is also survived by brothers, Larry Palmer (Bernie) and Lincoln Palmer, who all live in Massachusetts. She has many nieces and nephews.



Joyce was a Registered Nurse who always took care of others before herself.



After moving to Fayetteville, GA in 1973, she worked as a charge nurse in a nursing home. After retirement, she liked to travel with her husband Richie, a retired Delta Airlines inspector.



Joyce had lived at Somerby Assisted Living in Peachtree City, GA in Memory Care since 2015. She had dementia, and even though she knew her memory was fading, she always had a smile on her face and a happy attitude. She loved her Somerby family as well as her own.



After several falls and hospital visits, Joyce was moved to Hope Center Memory Care in Fayetteville in January 2023. She received the appropriate care for her worsening dementia.



A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at the Chapel of Mowell Funeral Home, Peachtree City. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home.



