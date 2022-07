DOYLE, Hattie



Celebration of life for Hattie Doyle, age 85, will be Monday, July 18 at 11:00 AM. Services will be held at Rock Springs Road Church of Christ, Stonecrest , GA. A public viewing will be Sunday, July 17 from 12 PM-5 PM. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett- S Deklab Chapel.