DOYAL, Roy "Bucky"



"Bucky" Roy Lance Doyal, IV, passed away in his home in Sandy Springs, GA, on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the age of 49. He will be remembered as a loving son and brother. Bucky is believed to have found peace in his passing, joining his beloved and recently-departed father, Roy Lance Doyal, III. He is survived by his mother; sister; brother-in-law; and niece; as well as many aunts; uncles; cousins; and others who knew him well.