DOWNS, Patrick



Patrick O Downs, age 70 of Roswell, passed away unexpectedly on March 18, 2023. He was born July 2, 1952 in St. Louis, Missouri to Charles and Bobbie (nee: Coburn) Downs.



Pat led an active and busy life that encompassed many hobbies and interests. He graduated from Rice University and had a successful career at IBM. When retired, he happily took on the role of handyman at Scottsdale Farms, where he became known as Mr. Pat. He was a builder, teacher, and lifelong learner who enjoyed traveling and experiencing new adventures. Joan was his travel mate as he continued to travel as recently as January. He will be remembered for his breadth of interest and diversity of talents, as well as his quick wit. He will be missed.



Pat is survived by his wife Joan (nee: Glavic); children, Ryan (Michelle) of Roswell, Maureen (Carl) of Avondale Estates; grandchildren, Cosmo and Oscar; brothers, Tim (Joy) of Cary, NC, Chuck (Kim) of Norman, OK; sister, Debbie (Middleton) of Northbrook, IL; and many nieces and nephews. His parents preceded him in death.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the ACLU in honor of Pat.

