X

Downs, Patrick

Obituaries
1 hour ago

DOWNS, Patrick

Patrick O Downs, age 70 of Roswell, passed away unexpectedly on March 18, 2023. He was born July 2, 1952 in St. Louis, Missouri to Charles and Bobbie (nee: Coburn) Downs.

Pat led an active and busy life that encompassed many hobbies and interests. He graduated from Rice University and had a successful career at IBM. When retired, he happily took on the role of handyman at Scottsdale Farms, where he became known as Mr. Pat. He was a builder, teacher, and lifelong learner who enjoyed traveling and experiencing new adventures. Joan was his travel mate as he continued to travel as recently as January. He will be remembered for his breadth of interest and diversity of talents, as well as his quick wit. He will be missed.

Pat is survived by his wife Joan (nee: Glavic); children, Ryan (Michelle) of Roswell, Maureen (Carl) of Avondale Estates; grandchildren, Cosmo and Oscar; brothers, Tim (Joy) of Cary, NC, Chuck (Kim) of Norman, OK; sister, Debbie (Middleton) of Northbrook, IL; and many nieces and nephews. His parents preceded him in death.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the ACLU in honor of Pat.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Chaotic scene cuts short Marjorie Taylor Greene’s pro-Trump rally in NYC11h ago

Credit: AP

Braves’ Michael Soroka has solid outing in first Triple-A start for Gwinnett
3h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

UPDATE: Woman dead after shooting near downtown Atlanta strip club
7h ago

Credit: AP

Damon Stoudamire’s NBA pedigree helps bring in transfer Ebenezer Dowuona
14h ago

Credit: AP

Damon Stoudamire’s NBA pedigree helps bring in transfer Ebenezer Dowuona
14h ago

Credit: AP

Double standard? Tennessee GOP seeks to oust 3 Democrats
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Blunt, Steven
1h ago
Phillips, cheryl
1h ago
Barber, Mary
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Tim Wilson

Teenager makes amazing recovery after baseball accident
Dear Atlanta: I’m ready to listen and work on your behalf - From the AJC editor
Trump indicted: The New York and Georgia cases compared
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top