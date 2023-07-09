DOWIS, Ouida



Ouida Woods Dowis, 95, passed away on June 20, 2023 at The Landings of Canton Hills, where she resided for 14 months following an injury. Prior to her time at The Landings, Ouida lived with her son, Jim and his family for 4 years, following the passing of her husband of 61 years, James Richard "Dick" Dowis, Sr., in 2016. Ouida was born at home in Savannah, GA, on May 7, 1928. Interestingly, the doctor forgot to register her birth, and her family only discovered this when she applied for a passport in her adulthood. Ouida grew up in the small town of Newington, GA, and graduated from Newington High School. She pursued higher education at GA State College for Women (now GA College and State University), where she earned an AB degree. Her exceptional achievements led to her induction into the prestigious Who's Who in American Colleges & Universities, an honor bestowed upon only 12 students from GSCW. After attending Garrett Theological Institute in Evanston, Illinois, Ouida returned to Milledgeville, GA, to serve as the interim director of the Wesley Foundation, which catered to students from GSCW and GA Military College. She later served as the youth director at Trinity-On-The-Hill Methodist Church in Augusta, GA, where she met her future husband during his first weekend in the Army after having graduated from the University of Alabama with a major in journalism through their R.O.T.C program. Ouida and Dick married upon Dick's return from his 2+ year service in the Korean War. Ouida furthered her education, earning a Master's in Library Science from Atlanta University. By that time, Ouida and Dick had welcomed two children, Dixie Loraine and James "Jim" Richard Dowis Jr. Dixie was born at the Screven County hospital when Dick worked as the editor of The Sylvania Telephone newspaper, while Jim was born during Dick's tenure editing publications at the Coca-Cola Co. in Atlanta. Settling in Atlanta, Ouida and Dick became actively involved in civic and cultural affairs as Ouida cherished attending numerous cultural performances in Atlanta. The couple were devoted members of the Alliance Theater, The Botanical Gardens, The High Museum, and Atlanta Opera. And, of course, they never missed a televised Braves game! Their Methodist Church held a special place in Ouida's heart, and many of their lifelong friends were made through their church community. They embraced international travel through the Friendship Force, often entertaining international visitors who came to Atlanta with the Friendship Force during their 25 years of residence at Lake Arrowhead in Waleska, GA. Ouida was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years; her parents, Bernard R. Woods and Lena Tuttle Woods; her brother, Kenneth R. Woods; her sister, Betty Woods Healey of Birmingham; her daughter, Dr. Dixie Dowis McGinty; and her son-in-law, Dr. Miles McGinty. She is survived by her son, Jim; his wife, Denise; and their two daughters, Jamie Dowis and Jodi Dowis. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Sara Prince of Spartanburg, SC; as well as several nieces and nephews. In September, Ouida's remains will be interred next to her husband's at the Georgia National Cemetery, Section 7D Grave 419



