DOWIS, Max Rudesal



Max Rudesal Dowis, 90, of Athens, Georgia passed away peacefully in his sleep on December 24, 2021. He was born on February 6, 1931. His parents were Mr. and Mrs. Earl Dowis of Lavonia, Georgia. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joyce Craft Dowis; daughter, Dorinda; sons Mays and Michael (Cindy); and three grandchildren, Cathleen, Thomas, and Nathan; as well as one brother, Ben Dowis; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two daughters, Deirdre and Emily. Max was a graduate of the University of Georgia with a degree in education. He taught and coached football for more than 45 years in Georgia. He coached in Columbus, Atlanta, Elberton, Griffin, Rome, Franklin County, Savannah and Athens with great success and left a positive mark on many young men and women. He was a member of Oglethorpe Avenue church of Christ. Visitations will be held in Athens, Georgia on Monday, December 27, 6:00 PM at Lord and Stephens, West, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, Georgia 30677. Visitation will also be held in Savannah, Georgia on Wednesday, December 29, 5:00 PM at Fox and Weeks, Hodgson Chapel, 7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah, Georgia 31406. Funeral services will be on December 30, 11:00 AM at Fox and Weeks, Hodgson Chapel. Interment will be at Greenwich Cemetery in Savannah, Georgia. In lieu of flowers please send memorials to The National Adrenal Diseases Foundation at rarediseases.org. Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes, West, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com

