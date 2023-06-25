X

Dowell, Valerie

Obituaries
2 hours ago

DOWELL, Valerie

Valerie Fisher Dowell passed away peacefully in Irving, Texas on June 13, 2023. Valerie was born in Benton Harbor, Michigan on February 6, 1940 to parents, Vance and Eunice Fisher. She graduated from Northwestern University in 1962, where she was a member of the Alpha Phi sorority. She lived a full life with many interests, including pursuing post-graduate degrees at Emory University and the London School of Economics, working as a school psychometrist testing children with special needs and those who were candidates for gifted programs, playing the oboe, and engaging in multiple volunteer opportunities, most notably driving AIDS patients to their appointments at the height of that epidemic. She will be remembered as a loving wife and mother, a proud grandmother, a dear sister, and a cherished friend to many. She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter Winthrop Dowell; and is survived by her son, Jonathan E. Dowell, his wife, Wen Lai and their three daughters, Eleanor, Mabel, and Rose; and her brother, Vance A. Fisher and his family. A service of remembrance and celebration of her life will be held on July 15, 2023 at Hackberry Creek Church in Irving, Texas, and an outdoor committal service will occur on July 22, 2023 at 10 AM, at Saint Bartholomew's Episcopal Church in Atlanta, 1790 LaVista Road NE. In lieu of flowers, Valerie requested that donations be sent to the Atlanta Humane Society.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Norfolk Southern faces scrutiny in NTSB hearing on Ohio derailment

Credit: admin

Neo-Nazis gather outside east Cobb synagogue
3h ago

Credit: RODNEY HO

Disney Immersive in Atlanta abruptly shuts down
12h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Person arrested after teen found fatally shot outside Spalding church
11h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Person arrested after teen found fatally shot outside Spalding church
11h ago

Credit: AP

Rebellious commander ordered his Russian mercenaries to halt march on Moscow
2h ago
The Latest

Leonard, Bebe
Baker, Colnel Brooks
2h ago
Bates, Otis
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray/AJC

Carter Center Weekend, and its annual auction, makes first-ever Atlanta stop
Why this ‘forever chemical’ settlement in North Georgia is a big deal
With landmark CNN sign leaving, what should symbol of Atlanta be?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top