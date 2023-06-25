DOWELL, Valerie



Valerie Fisher Dowell passed away peacefully in Irving, Texas on June 13, 2023. Valerie was born in Benton Harbor, Michigan on February 6, 1940 to parents, Vance and Eunice Fisher. She graduated from Northwestern University in 1962, where she was a member of the Alpha Phi sorority. She lived a full life with many interests, including pursuing post-graduate degrees at Emory University and the London School of Economics, working as a school psychometrist testing children with special needs and those who were candidates for gifted programs, playing the oboe, and engaging in multiple volunteer opportunities, most notably driving AIDS patients to their appointments at the height of that epidemic. She will be remembered as a loving wife and mother, a proud grandmother, a dear sister, and a cherished friend to many. She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter Winthrop Dowell; and is survived by her son, Jonathan E. Dowell, his wife, Wen Lai and their three daughters, Eleanor, Mabel, and Rose; and her brother, Vance A. Fisher and his family. A service of remembrance and celebration of her life will be held on July 15, 2023 at Hackberry Creek Church in Irving, Texas, and an outdoor committal service will occur on July 22, 2023 at 10 AM, at Saint Bartholomew's Episcopal Church in Atlanta, 1790 LaVista Road NE. In lieu of flowers, Valerie requested that donations be sent to the Atlanta Humane Society.



